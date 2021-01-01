Sports ministry must provide clarification on postponed Kariakoo Derby – PM Majaliwa

The move to reschedule and call off the anticipated encounter saw fans show their anger on online platforms and in mainstream media outlets

Tanzania Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered the Ministry of Sports to clear the air over the postponement of the Simba SC vs Yanga SC Premier League encounter on May 8.

Tanzania Football Federation ordered the Premier League Board to push forward the kick-off time from 17:00 EAT to 19:00 EAT. The move angered Yanga who opposed the new arrangement and left the stadium before Simba arrived claiming there were no grounds that forced the game to be rescheduled.

After the game was called off, fans poured their anger especially against TFF and their demonstrations on online platforms have forced the government to respond.

"After the disappointment, we have ordered the Ministry of Sports to make an announcement on when the game will be played and also give direction how the fans who had paid for tickets would claim their money," Majaliwa told Global TV.

"The act to postpone the game angered Tanzanians and even people from across the world. These teams carry the image of Tanzanian football and thus there is a need to know the fate of the Kariakoo Derby.

"I would like to urge the Tanzanians, especially the soccer fans, who had made arrangements to watch the game either at the stadium or through the television, to be patient. They need to be patient as the ministry of sports and TFF look into the matter with an aim of coming up with a solution."

TPLB has defended themselves and confirmed it will decide the fate of the derby on Monday.

"The notification to the team was made at least three hours before the kick-off time. After TPLB was satisfied that the teams and fans had been accordingly informed, we went on to make plans for the game to be played at 19:00 EAT,” the board said in a statement.

"Yanga arrived at the stadium at 16:20 EAT, went to the pitch at 16:35 and carried out their pre-match light training session until 16:50. The players and the coaches came again at 17:10 EAT and remained therefore for 10 minutes before finally leaving.

"At 17:40 EAT, they boarded their bus and left the Mkapa Stadium.

"Simba, on the other hand, came at 17:25 EAT, until they were notified the match had been finally called off. Thereafter TPLB and in conjunction with the security authorities, the match was suspended in accordance with the Premier League regulations 10 (1) and 10 (2)."