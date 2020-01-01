Sports activities set to be further restricted by tightened lockdown, Malaysia Cup could be affected

The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday has issued a statement that he is seeking to tighten the restrictions on sports under the current Covid-19 lockdown orders.

Several areas of the country are currently under different stages of lockdown. For example, the Klang Valley area has been under a lockdown since mid-October that sees office employees having to work from home, while sporting matches including those of football have been prohibited, with training limited to only groups of 10.

Four Malaysian league clubs that are based in the Klang Valley; , , UiTM FC and meanwhile will have to play their matches this weekend in other states.

"I expressed [to National Security Council] my worries regarding the current nationwide pandemic situation, with cases still increasing.

"The actions we have taken have been somewhat successful in reining in the spread of Covid-19, but the current situation calls for a mitigations and interventions that are faster and more effective.

"I have ordered the MKN (National Security Council) to look into tightening restrictions on social and sporting activities, in order to break the chain of new infections.

"MKN will present the proposal in a meeting tomorrow, November 3. I hope it will be executed due to the worrying fact that the infection has been spreading at an alarming rate," wrote the Pagoh member of parliament.

If the restrictions on sporting activities are issued by MKN, it is believed that this season's Malaysia Cup, which is set to kick off this Friday in an already truncated format, will also be affected.