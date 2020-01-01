Sportpesa rewards Simba SC TSh100M for winning league title

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will represent the country in the Caf Champions League for the third time in a row

Newly crowned Mainland League champions Simba SC have been awarded TSh100 million ($43,159) by their sponsors Sportpesa.

The Msimbazi based side retained the title despite a 0-0 draw against Tanzania Prisons on Sunday.

Simba needed just a point to ensure they kept the league title and their performance at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya gave them just that even though the hosts gave an equally brave fight to keep the champions at bay.

An additional eight minutes did not frustrate Wekundu wa Msimbazi in ensuring they went back to Dar es Salaam as champions again.

The draw means Simba collected four points at Sokoine Stadium after their previous encounter against Mbeya City which they won to close in on their 21st league title. It is for this reason the betting firm decided to reward the team for their efforts on the pitch.

"Sportpesa has congratulated Simba SC and today [Thursday], we have given them a gift for successfully defending their title," read a brief post on their official Facebook page.

The league giants also posted their acknowledgement message on their social media accounts, stating it was part of the agreement between the two parties.

"Our main sponsors Sportpesa [handed] us a TSh100 million cheque after winning the 2019/20 season league.

📸 Wadhamini wakuu kampuni ya @tzsportpesa wakitukabidhi hundi ya Tsh. 100 milioni baada ya kushinda ubingwa wa Ligi Kuu 19/20. Pesa hizo zimetolewa kama sehemu ya makubaliano ya mkataba wa udhamini ambao tulisaini mwaka 2017.



Mwenye nacho huongezewa 😃 #VPLchampions #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/zQiR75QMLu — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) July 2, 2020

"The monies have been given to us as part of the agreement in the sponsorship contract signed by the two parties in 2017."

The Tanzania Board (TPLB) settled for July 8 as the date to award Simba SC the Mainland Premier League trophy.

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi were crowned champions with six matches to spare after their tally of 79 points proved too much for Azam FC and Yanga SC to catch, and they finally got their hands on their third title in a row and the right to represent the country in the Caf next season.

The TPLB had earlier ruled out feting Simba in Mbeya, where they managed a 2-0 win against Mbeya City before securing a 0-0 draw against Tanzania Prisons, to be crowned.

Goal can now reveal the league managers have settled for July 8 as the date to hand the trophy to Simba, which they will keep for good, after their match against Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

"We asked Simba to tell us when we can give them the trophy and they have settled for July 8 and that is when we will be able to hand them the trophy," TPLB said in a signed statement.

"The trophy presentation will be done at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi after their match against Namungo."

Simba still have other league matches against Ndanda FC, Mbao FC, Alliance FC, and Coastal Union to play before the season concludes.