SportPesa reaffirms commitment to Yanga SC & Simba SC sponsorship deals

The news comes just hours after Everton stated they were ending their deal with the gaming firm at the end of the season

Gaming firm SportPesa has confirmed they will continue with their sponsorship programmes with Tanzanian clubs Yanga SC and Simba SC.

The two arch-rivals in the Mainland League have been enjoying sponsorship from SportPesa and the positive news comes just hours after the betting firm announced it has ended its partnership with Formula 1.

, also confirmed they will end the sponsorship partnership with SportPesa at the end of the current season.

“We remain committed to developing sports as this is deeply rooted, and is part of our core values,” a statement by SportPesa and seen by Goal read.

“SportPesa will, therefore, continue with its local and grassroots partnerships as they are the cornerstone of our sports development strategy by evaluating these opportunities as they come and as evidenced by the continuing partnership with football clubs such as Simba SC and Yanga SC in .”

SportPesa, who exited the Kenyan market following a prolonged battle with the government over taxation, however, indicated they were satisfied with their partnership with the English club.

In 2017, played against in Dar es Salaam before a trip by 's giants to Goodison Park in 2018. The Toffees have also faced another Kenyan club, , last year at Moi International Sports Complex.

“We would like to thank our partners for their support and the amazing projects that we did together such as Everton in Tanzania, which saw the first-ever English club play in East Africa,” the statement added.

“It was followed by a return visit by the Kenyan Champions Gor Mahia to Goodison Park and yet again a return on African soil by Everton in Kenya in July 2019.

“We would like to thank the fans and the Everton in the Community team for its great football and health-related programs with the local communities in East Africa.”

After exiting the Kenyan market, SportPesa ended its sponsorship with , Gor Mahia and AFC .