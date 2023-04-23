'You can't start games like that' - Sporting KC captain Johnny Russell slams players after winless run is extended to nine games against New England Revolution

Sporting KC have yet to win a single game in the 2023 Major League Soccer season having drawn three and lost six under the management of Peter Vermes.

Lost 2-1 to New England

Russell disappointed with start

Sit last in the Western Conference

WHAT HAPPENED? Russell has criticized his players after yet another failed attempt to win this season as they fell short during their visit to the Gillette Stadium against New England Revolution. SKC is also facing criticism after accruing their third red card in the first nine games of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think, to anyone who watched it, it was night and day. I thought we were really bad in the first half, pretty much in every aspect of our game. And then it took us slightly before we go down to 10 men, but then after that we take the game to them, which is pretty baffling in itself," Russell said.

"You can't start games like that in this league, especially against teams like that. They're going to pick you apart and they did that for the first half. I think we showed the reaction. But, again, not enough on the day and not good enough overall."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sporting KC has stayed dead last in the league and has become the only team to not gather at least one win so far this season after LA Galaxy won their tie against Austin last night.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Vermes' job could potentially be in danger if SKC keeps up their poor form in the league, however, there is still a long way to go before any changes appear at the helm of Sporting.

