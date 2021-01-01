'Spectacularly tone deaf' – Liverpool boss Klopp panned for 'calm down' Super League comments

The Reds boss' heart may have been in the right place, but many feel that the German trainer has missed the point

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been branded “spectacularly tone deaf” by former Tottenham and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker, with the former having told the press to “calm down” in the wake of the European Super League fallout.

Fans and pundits reacted furiously to the news of a proposed breakaway project announced on Sunday, only for the six English clubs involved to pull out 48 hours later.

Klopp stated his belief that the outrage must be curbed somewhat since the announcement that the 'Bix Six' would no longer be taking part, suggesting that continuing to fan the flames of protest could lead to a rise in coronavirus cases.

What did Klopp say?

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of Liverpool's clash with Newcastle on Saturday, the Germain said: “The thing was, yes, our owners made a mistake. We said it often enough, they know it.

“We are just the face of the club. We didn't even know about it. It's important we don't forget that. It was not Liverpool Football Club; it was representatives of Liverpool Football Club. We have to make the difference, that's really very important.

“I've seen the pictures over the last few days. I really think you all have to calm down. There are three journalists all the time, talking all day about it. It's winding up people. We are still in a pandemic.

“People are out there without face masks shouting their opinions. Pundits have to calm down. Yes, we didn't want it, but let's deal with it. The people, they learned their lessons, 100 per cent. So just relax a little bit, we have to carry on.”

A handful of owners try to tear our game apart and may well try to do so again, and we’re just told to ‘calm down and move on’. Huge admirer of Klopp but he’s spectacularly tone deaf here. Without the fans of our beautiful game it would be much uglier today. https://t.co/rRH40Kal0p — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 24, 2021

'It could happen again'

But while Klopp's heart may have been in the right place in terms of considering the safety of the public at large, his comments have been met with criticism, with Lineker heading up the voices of those who feel billionaire owners could well try a similar project in future if not kept in check.

Article continues below

The former England striker tweeted: “A handful of owners try to tear our game apart and may well try to do so again, and we're just told to 'calm down and move on'.

“Huge admirer of Klopp but he's spectacularly tone deaf here. Without the fans of our beautiful game it would be much uglier today.”

Further reading