'Spanish Karius!' - De Gea destroyed after another howler

The Manchester United goalkeeper let a straightforward Lionel Messi shot slip under him for Barca's second, and he was roundly roasted

David de Gea is capable of reaching tremendous heights as a goalkeeper, and can also turn in a cringe-worthy moment or two.

Unfortunately for De Gea, Tuesday saw the stopper produce another one of the latter.

With his side already down 1-0 against at Camp Nou, De Gea let a relatively tame shot from Lionel Messi squirm underneath him and into the net for the Argentine's second on the night.

Messi had scored a brilliant goal in the 16th minute already, and his strike just four minutes gave his side a three-goal cushion on aggregate in the quarter-final.

It is not the first time this season the former Atletico Madrid man has made a costly error and, naturally, there was plenty of reaction to the international's howler:

