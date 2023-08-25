'The #MeToo of Spanish football' - Spanish government threaten action against Luis Rubiales after FA president refuses to resign

The Spanish government have threatened to intervene and force the resignation of Luis Rubiales from the Spanish FA after he refused to step down.

In a bizarre speech on Friday, the president of the Spanish football federation insisted that he had no intention of resigning, repeating as much five times, and hit out at "false feminism" after he appeared to forcibly kiss World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso at the weekend's final against England.

The 46-year-old insisted that the kiss was consensual, and even intimated that Hermoso initiated it, and he has pointed out that he has already apologized.

However, the backlash against Rubiales has been swift and fierce.

Article continues below

The president of Spain's Superior Sports Board, the government body in charge of sports, has now confirmed that they will present a case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports against Rubiales, per Catalan News.

Victor Francos said that the case could become the "#MeToo of Spanish football', and admits that Rubiales' behaviour on Friday was "not satisfactory".

He said: "The results [of the EGM] were not satisfactory in the eyes of the government."

"Rubiales did not live up to what was expected of him by the players, the government, and Spanish society. He has let us down with his reaction."

"We will suspend [Rubiales] from his functions if CAS agrees that what happened classifies as serious misconduct."

The bizarre twist in the case was further compounded by Rubiales apparently offering Spain's World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda a new contract, despite the fact that multiple players went on strike before the tournament in protest at his extreme measures.