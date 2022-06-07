Spalletti ready to shape ‘raw jewel’ Osimhen if ‘no indecent proposal arrives at Napoli’

The 63-year-old tactician reveals his plans with the Super Eagle, who has heavily been linked with a move away from the Partenopei

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has vowed to improve the quality of “raw jewel” forward Victor Osimhen if he stays at the Serie A club beyond next season.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international was among the key players for the Partenopei as they finished the just-concluded season third on the table with 79 points from 38 matches.

His displays have already attracted a host of clubs across Europe with reports linking him with a transfer move to Premier League sides Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United respectively.

Despite the rumours surrounding his future with the Naples, the 63-year-old Spalletti is looking ahead to handle the player for a “very long time” and make him shine “because technically he still needs to improve.”

“He [Osimhen] is a potential that can still be improved and made more profitable for the team,” Spaletti told Tuttosports as quoted by the Punch.

“Osimhen has healthy selfishness of a centre forward who shoots as soon as he sees the goal and physically overwhelming power that he expresses above all with his head and this characteristic is very popular in the Premier League.

“But I hope that in the end, no indecent proposal arrives at Napoli, so that I can shape this raw jewel, to make it shine even more because technically he still needs to improve.

“I hope to coach him for a long time.”

In the just-ended season, Osimhen managed 27 appearances for Napoli and accumulated 1,992 minutes of playing time. He was selected in the starting XI in 23 of these appearances across their 38 fixtures and entered as a substitute on four occasions.

The Super Eagle was ranked joint eighth in the Serie A goalscoring charts with a total of 14 goals, as well as being the team's top league scorer. He also chipped in with two assists.

Last season for Napoli, he made 24 Serie A appearances, scored 10 goals, and provided three assists. Before moving to Napoli in September 2020, Osimhen made 27 league appearances in total at Lille, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists.

He is currently with the Nigeria squad preparing for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group A opener against Sierra Leone at Abuja National Stadium on Thursday.