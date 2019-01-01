Spain U21 vs Germany U21: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The European Championship final pits two familiar foes against each other, with La Roja seeking revenge for a defeat two years ago

face off against in Udine on Sunday to decide who will win the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Both sides have been in formidable touch throughout the competition, with Spain recovering from an opening-day defeat against hosts to win three successive matches, including a semi-final with .

Germany, meanwhile, have scored 14 goals in four matches, including a 4-2 semi-final triumph against Romania earlier in the week.

Game Spain Under-21 vs Germany Under-21 Date Sunday, June 30 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN2 and Univision Deportes.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

Squads & Team News

Position Spain U21 squad Goalkeepers Sivera, Simon, D. Martin Defenders Vallejo, A. Martin, Mere, Nunez, Aguirregabiria, Lirola, Firpo, Roca Midfielders Ruiz, Soler, Merino, Ceballos, Oyarzabal, M. Vallejo, Zubeldia, Pedraza, Fornals Forwards Mayoral, Mir, Olmo

Spain have looked the class team of the tournament and are liable to go with a starting XI along the lines of the one that proved too strong for France.

Possible Spain starting XI: Sivera; Aguirregabiria, Vallejo, Nunez, Firpo; Ruiz, Roca; Olmo, Ceballos, Fornals; Oyarzabal

Position Germany U21 squad Goalkeepers Nubel, Muller, Schubert Defenders Henrichs, Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Mittelstadt, Anton, Uduokai, Koch Midfielders M. Eggestein, Oztunali, Dahoud, Serdar, Amiri, Neuhaus, Maier, Lowen Forwards Nmecha, Waldschmidt, Richert, J. Eggestein

Germany are likely to be unchanged from the team that overcame Romania, although there are question marks over the fitness of forward Marco Richter.

Possible Germany starting XI: Nubel; Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Mittelstadt; Eggstein; Neuhaus, Dahoud, Amiri, Oztunali; Waldschmidt

Betting & Match Odds

Spain are favourites to win this match at Bet365, where they can be backed at 19/20. Germany are a 5/2 shot, with a draw after 90 minutes priced at 14/5.

Match Preview

Germany will defend their European Under-21 crown on Sunday against Spain in Udine, having won three of their four fixtures to reach this showcase match.

Stefan Kuntz’s side have been in terrific form in front of goal for the duration of the competition, scoring at the rate of 3.5 per game. In particular, striker Luca Waldschmidt has caught the eye, leading the competition in goals with seven – three more than anyone else.

If Spain have not had anyone to match the individual brilliance of the 23-year-old, they showed in their 4-1 victory over France in the semi-finals that collectively they are a tremendous force. Even after falling a goal behind, they rallied impressively and goals either side of half-time ensured that they won with something to spare.

Playing an attractive brand of football, executed by a team of high quality, they do not rely on a single individual. Five players have scored two goals, while many have caught the eye, including new West Ham signing Pablo Fornals and flying left-back Junior Firpo, who has committed his future to .

Despite the manner in which they have played, they will not rest on their laurels.

“Everything can be improved,” head coach Luis de la Fuente said after the game. “There are weak points that rivals can look to exploit, but you have to work hard and improve, correct situations to become more complete.”

De la Fuente is eager to make amends for the heartbreak of 2017, when his side lost in the final to Germany.

“We were second two years ago and I had a hard time. If they beat you, it is because they are as good as you, but we are not afraid of defeat and we only think of winning.”

Germany, meanwhile, are optimistic after defeating Romania 4-2 in the last four, with late strikes from Waldschmidt and Nadiem Amiri the difference.

“We're just playing well as a team,” the tournament’s top scorer said. “The team often makes it easy for me to score goals. I feel good. I'm happy when I'm on the pitch; I'm enjoying it. It's great it's working.”

Head coach Stefan Kuntz, meanwhile, commented: “We were up against a great Romania team who were on a wave. They had the spectators behind them but my team did it. We are very proud of them.

“Every match in this tournament is about learning something and I'm sure that the final will also offer us the chance to improve.”

Should Germany win on Sunday, it will be their third title, while Spain go chasing their fifth, which would equal Italy’s record.