Southampton winger Boufal to miss Aston Villa game with heel injury

The Morocco international is yet to fully recover from the injury he picked up against Burnley last Saturday

Sofiane Boufal will miss 's game against on Saturday, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed.

The 26-year-old limped off with a heel injury in the first-half of the Saints' 2-1 loss to last Saturday.

He has featured in 17 Premier League outings this campaign and has two assists to his name for Southampton who are 12th in the league table.

Article continues below

More teams

When quizzed about Boufal's return ahead of Saturday's league match against Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium, Hasenhuttl told the club website; "I didn't train him this week. He is ahead of schedule but would be tough to be fit for this weekend.

"He has problems with his heel and I think it's possible for him to start next week."

The international joins Nathan Redmond and Kyle Walker-Peters in the list of unavailable players for the Saints.