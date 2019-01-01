Southampton vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Riding high on their Champions League win over Dortmund, Spurs return to Premier League action with a trip to face Saints at St Mary's Stadium

With a quarter-final place secured for the first time since 2011, are riding high as they return to domestic action against on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side secured a 1-0 away victory against Borussia Dortmund to deliver a 4-0 result on aggregate, picking up their first win in four games in the process.

They travel to a Saints side potentially still reeling from their last-gasp defeat against Manchester United a week ago, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side still perilously close to the bottom three.

In addition, Spurs will likely be able to call upon the services of Dele Alli, who is expected to feature for the first time since pulling his hamstring six weeks ago.

Pochettino himself, though, will be in the stands after he received a touchline ban for his exchange with Mike Dean after the game.

Game Southampton vs Tottenham Date Saturday, March 9 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on NBCSN and can be streamed through NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports Live

In the UK, the game will not be broadcast or streamed as it falls within the blackout period. Goal will however be providing minute-by-minute coverage of the game on our live text commentary.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Southampton squad Goalkeepers McCarthy, Forster, Gunn, Rose Defenders Vestergaard, Hoedt, Stephens, Yoshida, Bednarek, Targett, Cedric, Bertrand Midfielders Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Davis, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Hojbjerg, Valery Forwards Ings, Austin, Long, Gallagher

Mario Lemina and Michael Obafemi remain out of the equation for Southampton, who could very well remain unchanged for the visit of their top-four opponents.

Danny Ings, meanwhile, could make a return to the bench following a hamstring issue.

Possible Southampton starting XI: Gunn; Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard; Valery, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Austin.

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Eyoma Midfielders Winks, Lamela, Dier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Amos, Marsh, Skipp, Bowden, Alli, Davies Forwards Llorente, Kane, Son, Lucas

Dele Alli is likely to be the big-name inclusion for the visitors as he looks set to return just in time for the run-in. He may, though, have to settle for a place on the bench for what would be his first game since January 20.

Kieran Trippier is currently undergoing treatment for a groin issue so he'll be unavailable, while Harry Winks will be assessed ahead of the encounter.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Sissoko, Dier, Davies; Eriksen; Son, Kane.

& Match Odds

Tottenham are the odds-on favourites to take the three points and are priced at 10/11 with bet365. Southampton are available at 11/4 while a draw is 13/5.

Match Preview

With their best Champions League campaign for eight years assured after delivering a 1-0 win away at Borussia Dortmund to clinch a quarter-final spot, confidence should be high at Tottenham.

Though Mauricio Pochettino’s side have seen their Premier League title hopes slip away following defeat against and a draw with , their progression to the last eight of Europe’s most prestigious competition represents a new benchmark for the Argentine’s tenure in charge.

Now, however, they must turn their attentions back to league matters as they make the trip to a Southampton, Pochettino's former club.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has helped to revive the fortunes of the south-coast club since his arrival but his side still sit perilously close to the edge of the relegation zone.

They could do with a win to put some distance between them and the drop, having missed the chance last time out against when the Red Devils snatched it at the death.

Pochettino will be banned from the touchline for the game after the FA took action against his rant at Mike Dean after the 2-1 defeat to Burnley.

“I am a little bit in shock because I think it is completely unfair,” Pochettino commented after learning of the ban. “But what can I do now? Nothing – only to accept it.

“I need to see the reason they announced I’m going to be banned. I still don’t know the reason because the letter did not arrive.

“Of course it wasn’t the best way to talk with the referee, but I never expected this sort of situation.

“I need to see the reason why, then we’ll see what happens. I am so curious to see why they decided to do what they do.

“This is my seventh season in and you can see how I have behaved from day one. I always want to help and empathise, understand and behave my best.

“This is my first time that maybe I wasn’t completely right in behaviour, but I think it is too much. I feel a little bit sad and disappointed with the punishment. It’s unbelievable.”