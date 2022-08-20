Southampton's Aribo doubts Aston Villa manager Gerrard 'realises the impact he has on people'

The duo worked together for more than two years at Scottish outfit Rangers before parting ways for greener pastures

Southampton attacker Joe Aribo has lauded Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard for the massive impact he had on the Nigeria international.

The duo worked together at the Scottish side Rangers, but since then the Liverpool legend left to take of Aston Villa, and the Nigeria international joined Southampton.

Ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures, the versatile attacker couldn't find the right words for the manager he worked with for about two-and-a-half years.

"I learned [from Gerrard] a lot to be fair. Even how he carries himself as a person. I think he is so relaxed. I don't think, I don't know how to say this, I don't think he realises the impact he has on people," Aribo told Sky Sport.

"That's the first question people ask me, 'What's Steven Gerrard like?' I just think he is so relaxed and easy-going. How he carries himself is amazing, especially with how big and important he is.

"We'd be eating breakfast, bantering, and he'd walk into the canteen and you'd know he's in there. Sometimes I find myself not knowing what to say to him because I don't want to say the wrong thing!

"I'd just laugh at what he'd say. I didn't know what to say. I think he's a real presence. Even on the pitch, he'd give me little pointers. Just little things. He was good for me."

On Saturday, Aribo will be up against Super Eagles teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho when Southampton make a trip to Leicester City in the Premier League.

The midfielder acknowledged it is not going to be an easy task but insisted his teammates have to stick to their plans.

"It’s going to be really good. It’s going to be a tough test but I am excited to play against them, to be up against them," Aribo added.

"Leicester are a very good team, so it is not going to be easy for us. But we just need to stick to the manager’s game plan, our players need to turn up on the day, and hopefully we will get the result."