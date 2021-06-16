Southampton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side face Everton at Goodison Park in their first fixture before a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United

Southampton kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season with an away fixture against Everton before a tough test against Manchester United in gameweek two.

A tricky run of fixtures towards the end of January and at the beginning of February, meanwhile, sees Ralph Hasenhuttl's side face Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United in consecutive matches.

Indeed, Southampton were beaten 9-0 by United at Old Trafford back in February 2021 and will be hoping to put on a much better show against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men a year later.

The two matches against Brighton, meanwhile, will take place on December 4, at St. Mary's Stadium, and April 23, at the Amex.

Article continues below

The Saints penultimate game of the Premier League season is a tricky home fixture against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, although they did manage to beat the Merseysiders 1-0 in the same fixture in the 2020-21 season.

Southampton end their campaign away at Leicester City on May 22 and they'll undoubtedly be looking for an improvement on their 15th-placed finish from last season.

Southampton Premier League fixtures 2021-22