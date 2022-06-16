Southampton fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Southampton will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Tottenham.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will then take on Leeds at home before facing off against Leicester at King Power Stadium.
The Saints finished 15th in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to push up the table and potentially challenge for European football.
Editors' Picks
- Salah’s birthday: What were other African greats doing at 30?
- Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool & every team's schedule released
- Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Who are the winners & losers?
- Chelsea's best transfers of all time: From Hazard and Drogba to Zola and Lampard
GOAL brings you Southampton's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Southampton's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Southampton
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Leeds
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Leicester v Southampton
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester United
|31/08/2022
|19:45
|Southampton v Chelsea
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Southampton
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Brentford
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Southampton
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Everton
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Southampton
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v West Ham
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Bournemouth v Southampton
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Arsenal
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Southampton
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Newcastle
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Southampton
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Brighton
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Southampton
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Nottingham Forest
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Southampton
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Aston Villa
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Southampton
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Wolverhampton
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Southampton
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Leeds v Southampton
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Leicester
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Southampton
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Tottenham
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|West Ham v Southampton
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester City
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Crystal Palace
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|26/04/2023
|19:45
|Southampton v Bournemouth
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Southampton
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Southampton
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Fulham
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Southampton
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Southampton v Liverpool
Southampton tickets: Prices and how to buy
Tickets for Southampton's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Saints games on the official club website.