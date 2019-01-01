South Korea v Australia: TV channel, live stream, Socceroos squad news & preview

The green and gold's first match since January won't be an easy one

The Socceroos will end a five-month hibernation on Friday, June 7 when they take on at the Busan Asiad Stadium.

's last competitive match dates back to January 26 when they suffered an quarter-final defeat at the hands of the .

South Korea also exited the tournament at the same stage, losing to eventual winners , but have been active since picking up wins against and .

These two nations are no strangers to one another with their last match taking place in November 2018 when a late Massimo Luongo strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for the green and gold in Brisbane.

Game South Korea vs Australia Date Friday, June 7 Time 9:00pm AEST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The Socceroos clash with South Korea will be shown on TV in Australia via Fox Sports and 10 Bold.

The match can also be live streamed on Kayo and the My Football app - both of which require subscriptions.

AUS TV channel Online stream Fox Sports/10 Bold Kayo/My Football

Squads & Team News

Position Australia squad Goalkeepers Thomas, Redmayne Defenders Behich, Deng, Grant, Jurman, Smith, Souttar, Spiranovic, Rhys Williams, Wright Midfielders Amini, Antonis, Brillante, Goodwin, Jeggo, O'Neill, Petratos Forwards Borrello, Duke, Mabil, Taggart, Ryan Williams

The Socceroos have rested most of their big names for this clash with Aaron Mooy, Mat Ryan and Tom Rogic all absent from the squad.

Two players originally named in the squad, Chris Ikonomidis and Mitch Langerak, have also had to pull out due to injury and illness.

Possible Socceroos XI: Redmayne; Behich, Williams, Spiranovic, Wright; O'Neill, Amini, Antonis; Goodwin, Mabil, Taggart.

Position South Korea squad Goalkeepers Sung-Yun Gu, Hyun-woo Jo, Seung-gyu Kim Defenders Chul-soon Choi, Chul Hong, Seung-hyun Jung, Jin-su Kim, Min-jae Kim, Young-gwon Kim, Kyung-won Kwon, Yong Lee, Ji-su Park Midfielders In-beom Hwang, Se-jong Ju, Woo-young Jung, Bo-kyung Kim, Jung-min Kim, Tae-hwan Kim, Chang-hoon Kwon, Chung-yong Lee, Jae-sung Lee, Jin-hyun Lee, Kang-in Lee, Seung-ho Paik, Jun-ho Son Forwards Hee-chan Hwang, Ui-jo Hwang, Dong-won Ji, Moon-hwan Kim, Jeong-hyeop Lee, Seung-woo Lee, Sang-ho Na, Heung-min Son

Betting & Match Odds

On home soil, South Korea head into this match as outright favourites with a win Paulo Bento's side valued at $1.66.

A Socceroos victory is valued at $5 and a draw at $3.75.

All odds courtesy of bet365 and correct at time of publishing.

Match Preview

After months on the sidelines, the Socceroos will once again take centre stage on Friday night but expect a very different looking line-up.

Graham Arnold has given his big names a rest for this match and instead called on fringe players as he looks to test his side's depth ahead of World Cup qualifying.

Up to six Australian players could make their international debuts against South Korea - a side that won't be giving the green and gold an inch on home soil.

Paulo Bento has named a near full-strength side and while star, Heung-min Son, is unlikely to start, the Socceroos are set for a real test in Busan.

The Korea Republic are searching for a third straight win after beating Bolivia and Colombia in March, while Australia's last match saw them lose 1-0 to the UAE in January.

Though the green and gold won't be too worried about the scoreline on Friday, their debutants will have to step up very quickly if they are to avoid defeat in their first outing.