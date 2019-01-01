South Africa’s Bongani Zungu: I've grown strong mentally at Amiens in Ligue 1

The Unicorns are yet to win a match in the French top-flight since March 9, with a run of five draws and a loss in their last six outings

midfielder Bongani Zungu is upbeat that can beat the drop in the French despite their poor run of results.

Since their 2-1 win over on March 9, the Stade de la Licorne outfit has struggled to pick up maximum points in the French top-flight.

With four games remaining, Amiens are five points above the relegation zone with 33 points from 34 games in the league standings.

A knee ligament injury back in September hampered Zungu’s campaign, limiting him to five league appearances so far.

The 26-year-old is ready to help Christophe Pelissier’s side maintain their top-flight status with his contributions.

“I have to know that I need to help the team and mental strength will be key. I’ve grown used to everyone here and I feel like everyone, from the fans and everyone likes me,” Zungu was quoted as saying by KickOff.

“So, mentally I’ve grown very strong and I’m ready for the challenge. Personally, I don’t feel any pressure and our team is [positive].

“I feel like it will come, and in the last few games we’ve looked better and sharper, we’ve just been very unlucky, so we just have to push a bit harder in the remaining games.”

Zungu is expected to play a significant part for South Africa at the 2019 in .

Bafana Bafana have been paired against , Cote d’Ivoire and Namibia in Group D of the tournament, scheduled to start on June 21.