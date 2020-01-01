South Africa star Zungu feels ‘lucky’ to be playing for Rangers

The South Africa international joined Steven Gerrard's team on a season-long loan on the transfer deadline day in October

Bongani Zungu said he feels lucky to be playing for and his experience in the Scottish Premiership has been awesome.

The 28-year-old secured a temporary move to the Ibrox Stadium in search for top-flight football following relegation from the last season.

Although he is yet to start a league match for the Gers, the Bafana Bafana midfielder has made six appearances in the Premiership and he also made his debut in the Uefa earlier this month against Standard Liege.

Zungu narrated his experience at Ibrox Stadium to the Rangers Matchday Programme via Glasgow Times; “It has been awesome. I have been lucky to come to a team that has a lot of good guys in the dressing room.

“They have welcomed me and the coaching staff have also in terms of what is expected of me on the pitch.

“Everything has been good so far. There are a number of guys who have helped me a lot.

“The skipper, from the first day I came, he sent me a message and then I got here guys like Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo, Connor Goldson and Jermain Defoe have all really helped me.

“I am so lucky to play for a team that has a lot of qualities. For me, instead of looking at it as competition, I am really excited as when I get a chance I have a lot of quality around me. That helps with my confidence.

“Those things take time and hard work, but the gaffer has shown me a lot of video clips and has been telling me what is expected of me.

“Of course, I am playing for a team that has a lot of attacks, but part of my job is to be the security behind the guys when we lose the ball.”

Zungu has been playing a part in Rangers' 20-game unbeaten run in the Scottish top-flight this season. He disclosed that he is gaining his form and confidence ahead of Wednesday's league trip to St. Mirren.

“I am slowly but surely gaining my confidence and getting my form back,” he added. “It has been clear from the first day what they really want from me and they are really helping me in training. I ask a lot of questions to know and to grow as a player."