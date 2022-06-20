The Spain and Italy-based stars headline a Banyana Banyana squad that will be gunning for a first African title in Morocco

Coach Desiree Ellis has announced his final 23-man South Africa squad for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, with regular suspects like Andile Dlamini, Refiloe Jane and Lebohang Ramalepe.

Spain-based Kholosa Biyana made the cut alongside JVW’s Janine Van Wyk and Djurgadens midfielder Linda Motlhalo.

Also making the shortlist is Dinamo Minsk defender Lebohang Ramalepe, Tut’s Nomvula Kgoale alongside Sibuelele Holweni who represents Sophakama/HPC.

The Southern African side are making their 13th appearance in the biennial African tournament, and they would be gunning to lift the diadem for the first time ever.

They finished as runners-up at the last outing – losing to eventual winners Super Falcons in a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

Meanwhile, coach Ellis disclosed that it was not an easy task picking the team to represent the country in the North African country.

“I want to start off by giving a big thanks to the coaches out there for the fantastic job that they have done since the leagues have started,” she told Safa's website.

“We had a good week and a half and with many of the overseas based players joining us, many have stepped up. We had a good mix of youth and experience for the past week and half.”

South Africa are zoned in Group C alongside Nigeria, Botswana, and Burundi. They begin their campaign against the Nigerians on July 4 at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

Three days later, they will tackle debutants Swallows at the same venue before their last group fixture versus Botswana on July 10.

SOUTH AFRICA FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart, (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC)

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Janine Van Wyk (JVW), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (University of the Western Cape), Noko Matlou (Eibar)

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (AC Milan), Nomvula Kgoale (Tut), Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens), Thalea Smidt (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kholosa Biyana (Sporting Gijon), Amogelang Motau (University of Western Cape), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Sibulele Holweni (Sophakama/HPC)

Strikers: Jermaine Seoposenwe (Braga), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Hildah Magaia (Moron)