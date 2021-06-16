Sourav Ganguly thrilled with Copa America’s Diego Maradona tribute

The former India cricket captain expressed his pleasure on seeing the tribute to Diego Maradona…

Diego Maradona was paid a tribute by CONMEBOL, who are the governing body for football in South America, ahead of Argentina’s opening match in Copa America against Chile.

Sourav Ganguly, who has expressed his admiration for the legendary Argentina number 10, was pleased with the tribute given to Maradona.

“That’s how you pay tribute to a genius. My superstar. Well done Copa America,” posted the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) President.

A holographic image of Maradona appeared at the Estadio Nilton Santos Stadium with him doing kick-ups, the memorable goal against England where he bamboozled past several defenders in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. The tribute ended with Maradona balancing the ball on his head with ‘1960 to infinity’ written above.

Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on November 26, 2020 after suffering a heart attack.

The former Argentina coach coach had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of low spirits and fatigue.

Tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot on the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

Maradona was subsequently released from hospital as an outpatient to continue his convalescence, which he carried out in his dwelling in a private neighbourhood near Tigre, northern Buenos Aires.

However, he suffered cardiac arrest a few days later, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Ganguly had tweeted,” My hero, no more….my mad genius rest in peace. I watched football for you.”

When Sourav Ganguly met Diego Maradona

The former India cricketer had met El Diego twice, and on both occasions, the meeting took place in the city of Kolkata, West Bengal.

The first time when Maradona visited Kolkata was in December 2008 where he visited Mohun Bagan ground and also made a few social appearances including a visit to the iconic Mother House of Mother Teresa.

In December 2017, he once again returned to Kolkata and this time to take on former Sourav Ganguly in a friendly match at the Barasat Stadium. This time, it was a bulkier version of him that took the field but nothing mattered to his millions of admirers in the city.