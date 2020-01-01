Souness blames grass for Liverpool performance in 7-2 mauling by Aston Villa

The Reds legend questioned the state of the pitch at Villa Park as the reigning Premier League champions fell to a shocking defeat

Graeme Souness blamed 's poor performance against in part on the grass, insisting all top sides want to play on a "fast pitch".

Liverpool were handed their first defeat of the 2020-21 campaign at Villa Park on Sunday.

Villa ran out 7-2 winners against the reigning champions, who looked way below their best and a shadow of the team that won the title by 18 points last season.

Ollie Watkins hit a superb hat-trick for the hosts, while Jack Grealish grabbed a brace and John McGinn and loanee Ross Barkley also got in on the act.

The Reds' two consolation goals came from Mohamed Salah on a night which saw them outplayed in almost every department, with worrying defensive flaws exposed ruthlessly by Dean Smith's men.

However, Souness suggested Liverpool were struggling to play their normal game due to the state of the pitch after seeing his old club head in at the interval 4-1 down.

The Anfield legend told Sky Sports: "What I would say, Villa, and it's the same for both teams, I think they've left the grass longer than normal to slow Liverpool's movement.

"I did say it's the same for both teams but all the top teams want short grass, fast pitch.

"That doesn't look like a fast pitch to me tonight."

Klopp was in no mood to offer any excuses for his side's display though, as he played down the significance of Alisson and Sadio Mane's absence post-match.

"There is no need for one excuse, absolutely not," he said. "Whatever team we could have lined up tonight, I wouldn’t expect to lose 7-2, to be honest – 100 per cent.

"It’s not necessary, it’s absolutely not necessary. I said it in the beginning and it’s true, Aston Villa did really, really well, but we helped as well."

Liverpool will now look ahead to a crucial Merseyside derby meeting with league leaders on October 17.

The Toffees now hold a three-point advantage over their arch-rivals at the top of the table, and the Reds can ill-afford to lose more ground when they make the short trip to Goodison Park after the international break.