'Sort it out!' - Rashford situation infuriates Neville as he warns Man Utd they'd be 'failures' if he leaves

Gary Neville believes it would be a "failure for Manchester United's football department" if Marcus Rashford was to leave the club in the summer.

Rashford is considering his future at Old Trafford amid a dip in form that has seen him lose his place in the starting XI.

Ralf Rangnick has suggested Rashford will be allowed to leave the club if he is not happy with his playing time, and Neville believes it would be "lose/lose" for club and player if he was to exit the Red Devils.

What has Neville said?

1. A failure for United’s football department if he leaves

2. A very poor look for MR if he can’t get his form right to break into this team

3. MR/Team would be naive if they think his off-pitch voice will carry without the MU badge



Lose/Lose if he goes. Sort it out! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2022

What did Rangnick say?

Interim United boss Rangnick told reporters: "I don't think that he's not had enough game time. He's had 13-14 games since I've been here now, he played more games from the start than he didn't play from the start. I don't think this is an issue and he never said anything about that since we spoke yesterday.

"But again, the window is closed right now. Even if, suppose, he and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that but in the summer.

"Now the window is closed. It's got nothing to do with tomorrow's game or the game on Tuesday."

How many games has Rashford played this season?

Rashford has found regular playing time hard to come by in the 2021-22 season, with United having added to their attacking line in the summer after bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo.

In total, the England forward has appeared in 24 games in all competitions, scoring five goals.

That said, he has only started two of the last 11 games in the Premier League for United, and Rangnick made the decision to start Bruno Fernandes as a false 9 against Manchester City, despite Ronaldo and Cavani both being absent.

