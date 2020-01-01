Songne: Yanga SC striker on why he struggled to score goals

The Burkinabe has so far scored one goal in the top-tier but has insisted he has no problem if the team wins

Yanga SC striker Michael Sarpong is confident he will soon discover his form at the club.

The forward was signed by Wananchi at the start of the season from Ghanaian outfit . The 28-year-old, who had also played for Etoile Filante de Ouagadougou before his exploits took him to the Ghanaian side in 2018, has managed to score just one goal for the Tanzanian outfit in the top-tier.

"It took me some time to adapt to the new environment considering the fact that it was my first time to play in the Mainland League," Songne told reporters.

"However, I think I am now ready to deliver for Yanga since I am used to my new environment. I will fight for the team to ensure we stand a chance of realizing our set objectives.

"I have no worries, I will score."

The Burkinabe has also stated he understands his main job is to score but the team comes first.

"As a striker, my major job on the pitch is to score goals," the striker continued.

"But the team comes first; if I don't score but the team wins, it will not matter that my name is not in the score sheet. The most important thing is for the team to get a win consistently."

The towering attacker played a huge role in helping Yanga SC come from behind to defeat KMC 2-1 in their latest assignment. Sarpong was fouled in the danger zone with Timu ya Wananchi trailing, and the ref awarded a penalty scored by Tuisila Kisinda.

Timu ya Wananchi are the only unbeaten side in the league. They have managed to get 19 points from the seven matches played; they have managed to win six and a draw.

New coach Cedric Kaze is happy with his first two matches in charge of the club but has promised more is still to come from the team.

The Burundian tactician signed a three-year contract for the Jangwani giants following the abrupt exit of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who had overseen the club for only 37 days.

So far, Kaze has overseen two matches – winning 1-0 against Polisi Tanzania before beating KMC 2-1 at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.