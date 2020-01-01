Songne: Burkinabe finally arrives in Tanzania to join Yanga SC

The former champions are keen on challenging bitter rivals Simba SC for the league in the new campaign

Burkina Faso striker Yacouba Songne has arrived in ready to link up with Yanga SC ahead of the new season.

The 2020/21 Tanzania Mainland League season kicks-off on September 6 and the 27-time league champions had managed to bring everyone on board for the campaign apart from the towering attacker.

However, the Wananchi fans have every reason to be calm and look forward to the new season with optimism after the arrival of the experienced forward.

More teams

"Welcome Tanzania Yacouba Songne," the former champions posted on their official social media accounts, "Welcome to Young Africans SC, you are now green and yellow."

The 28-year-old Songne has also played for Etoile Filante de Ouagadougou before his exploits took him to Ghanaian side in 2018.

In May 2018, his rich form in the pitch saw him win the Player of the Month award.

The new striker is set to take the position of Democratic Republic of Congo citizen David Molinga, who was let go by the team despite scoring 11 goals in the concluded season.

Songne missed Yanga's high profile pre-season friendly game against Burundian outfit Aigle Noir on Sunday, a match they won 2-0.

Timu ya Wananchi have been restructuring to stand a chance of toppling bitter rivals Simba SC, who have been dominating domestic competitions of late, and have won the league title for the past three seasons.

New Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic gave debuts to Kibwana Shomari, with Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, and Michael Sarpong while Carlinhos and Waziri Junior starting from the bench.

It took the hosts just 38 minutes to open the scoring when Feisal Salum picked out Tuisila Kisinda, commonly referred to as TK Master, and the new signing kept his cool to get the ball past Erick Johola to send the home fans into a frenzy.

Article continues below

That was the only goal in the first 45 minutes, but it did not tell the whole story as the Jangwani Street-based side created numerous chances which were not capitalised on.

After the break, Timu ya Wananchi came back stronger amid cheers from the fans who had flocked to the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in their thousands.

Ghanaian Michael Sarpong, who joined the team on a free transfer after being released by Rayon Sports, put the result beyond a reasonable doubt with a good finish in the 59th minute to double the advantage for the home team.