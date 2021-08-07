Sone Aluko: Ipswich Town sign former Reading forward
Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of free-agent Sone Aluko, formerly of Reading.
The 32-year-old former Nigeria international has penned a one-year deal at Portman Road, with the League One club having the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.
“Two in a day as Sone [Aluko] pens one-year deal,” Ipswich confirmed on their official website. “Aluko is Town’s 12th summer signing.
Editors' Picks
- Abou Diaby: Just how good could injury-ravaged Arsenal star have been?
- How Man City stayed focused on pre-season preparations despite Grealish & Kane transfer talk
- 'Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona' - Laporta explains Argentine's exit and says he couldn't 'destroy' club
- A Ballon d'Or winner in the making? Why Guardiola was persuaded to spend £100m on world-class Grealish
“The versatile forward has penned a one-year deal at Portman Road, with the club having the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.
“The 32-year-old is also the Blues’ second signing of the day, following on from the arrival of Louie Barry on loan earlier this afternoon.”
The statement continued: “Sone, a former Nigerian international, progressed through the youth ranks at Birmingham City and had loan spells at Aberdeen and Blackpool while on the books at St Andrew's.
“After an impressive stint in Scotland, Sone opted for a return to Pittodrie and signed a permanent deal with Aberdeen in September 2008.
“He spent three years with The Dons before switching to Rangers in November 2011, where a highlight of his was scoring a hat-trick on the final day of the 2011/12 Scottish Premiership season as The Gers beat St Johnstone 4-0.
“Moves to Hull City, Fulham and Reading followed, including a loan spell at Beijing Renhe in 2019.
“He arrives at Portman Road with a wealth of experience and will look to apply that as Paul Cook’s side strives for promotion this season.”
On signing the deal, Aluko said: “I’m really looking forward to being a part of this project. I’m very excited.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to get promoted with other teams in my career, and I want to contribute to this team now.”
Ipswich coach Cook said on signing Aluko: “We’re putting together a squad that can hopefully compete at the top end of this division.
“Sone is a fantastic addition to that squad.
“He’ll be available for Tuesday night’s game and I’m sure our fans will get a glimpse of him very quickly.”
Sone will wear the number 23 shirt for Town but he will not be available for Saturday’s season opener against Morecambe at Portman Road.