Sone Aluko ends 10-month goal drought in Reading's loss to Derby County

The Nigeria international ended his barren run in front of goal with a cool finish but it was not enough to avoid defeat at Pride Park

Sone Aluko came off the bench to score his first goal in 10 months as Reading bowed to a 2-1 loss against Derby County on Saturday.

Goals from Duane Holmes and Harry Wilson gave Frank Lampard's charges a two-goal lead in the first half before Aluko's effort halved the deficit for the visitors.

The 29-year-old who was introduced as a 46th-minute substitute was played through on goal by Ovie Ejaria for his first goal since March 2018 in the 67th minute.

67 | #ReadingFC get one back! 💪



Good pressing from Ejaria sees him win the ball back and play @sonealuko through. Aluko stays cool and converts comfortably. COME ON!#DERvREA | 2-1 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 19, 2019

The effort was Aluko's maiden goal in the 2018-19 campaign after 14 outings as the Royals continue to struggle in the English second-tier.