History-maker Son praises Tottenham's 'unbelievable' stadium after win over Palace

The South Korea international scored the north London club's first goal at their new ground and he credited the atmosphere in victory over Palace

Son Heung-min described 's new stadium as "unbelievable" after the South Korean became the first ever goalscorer there in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over .

Mauricio Pochettino's side had to be patient to make their bow at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the estimated £1 billion project suffered a string of delays, but they immediately made themselves at home to end a five-game winless run in the league midweek.

After a frustrating first half – which saw Palace comfortably keep hosts Tottenham at bay – Son scored his landmark goal in the 55th minute.

The 26-year-old cut inside from the right and unleashed a left-foot drive, which was diverted into the bottom corner by the outstretched leg of Luka Milivojevic, who had been dispossessed earlier in the move.

Christian Eriksen added a second 10 minutes from time to secure the 2-0 victory, but after looking at the statistics it’s surprise the north London club didn’t win by a bigger margin.

Pochettino’s men had 26 shots on Vicente Guaita in Crystal Palace’s goal in total, dominating the match with 65 percent possession.

After full-time, Son said it feels great to be back on the site of their old stadium, White Hart Lane, rather than their temporary home for much of the past two seasons at Wembley.

"It's just amazing," he told Sky Sports. "What an unbelievable stadium. The noise was just so loud.

"I just want to say to thank you to my team-mates and the fans. White Hart Lane is our history but the new stadium... I can't believe it.

“To play in it is an amazing feeling. It's a bit different from Wembley. Wembley was not our home."

The win moved Tottenham above into third but their north London rivals do have a game in hand.

Spurs’ next game is also at their new stadium when they host in the first-leg of their quarter-final on April 9.

Following that, the north London club host Huddersfield in the on April 13 as the look to secure their position in the division's top four.