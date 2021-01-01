Son goes off injured in first half of Tottenham clash with Arsenal

Tottenham star Son Heung-min went off injured less than 20 minutes into Sunday's Premier League clash against Arsenal.

The South Korea international pulled up in the first half after chasing the ball and was subsequently replaced by Erik Lamela.

Son appeared to have sustained a hamstring injury.

Son has been a crucial player for Jose Mourinho's men this season.

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals and assisted nine in 27 appearances in the Premier League this season. Only Harry Kane, who has netted 16 and registered 13 assists, has contributed to more goals this season.

