Solskjaer's Man Utd selection headache: Risk FA Cup elimination for Champions League qualification?

With so many games in a short space of time,the manager may have to prioritise Champions League qualification over semi-final success at Wembley

Even before Thursday night's tired display against , Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had labelled the scheduling of 's semi-final with for Sunday evening as "unfair".

His players' fitness levels have improved dramatically over the past year, as underlined by the impressive way in which they have dealt with their hectic, post-lockdown fixture list.

However, United were clearly suffering from fatigue in their laboured 2-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Solskjaer had made just two changes to his favoured starting XI, with Scott McTominay replacing Nemanja Mati alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in midfield, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah deputising for the injured Luke Shaw at left-back.

As was the case in their three previous games, United started slowly, struggling to find their rhythm, especially in the first half, and failing to really test the Palace defence.

With no fans present, the game was played out against a backdrop of the booming voice of Palace’s assistant manager Ray Lewington bouncing off the low roof of the mainly empty Main Stand.

His bellowing instructions were punctuated by occasional yells from Solskjaer, who had decided to opt for a seat in the stands for a better vantage point. The Norwegian's message was concise: press higher and faster.

Victor Lindelof was told to move the ball quicker to McTominay, while assistant coach Kieran McKenna repeatedly screamed at Pogba: "Higher, Paul! Higher!"

The team struggled to implement the game plan, though. The team dug deep to claim a crucial victory in United's pursuit of a top-four finish but players who have performed with vigour and flair over the past few weeks looked in need of a rest.

“We're fine, we're fit, the players are raring to go, want to play again," Solskjaer insisted. "Anyone can hold their hands up at any moment and say, 'I want to sit out this one.' We've got players on the bench desperate to join in.

"[The inclusion of Fosu-Mensah] was forced, with Brandon (Williams) and Luke (Shaw) unavailable, but Tim did great.

"Scotty has been fantastic too, so he took a shift for Nemanja. We've got enough players to cover everyone and have had the chance over this period to take players off. We've been 3-0 up in games after 60 mins so we've been fortunate in that respect.”

Will United be able to perform at their best at Wembley, though?

Solskjaer is confident that his players still have plenty left in the tank but given they've had less rest than London-based Chelsea, and face two more key fixtures next week, he may be forced to prioritising football over FA Cup glory.

Solskjaer is desperate to win his first major trophy as manager but a top-four finish is obviously of greater financial importance to the club. Being able to offer Champions League football would also significantly boost their hopes of landing their main transfer targets.

So, what should he do? Stick with his strongest XI against Chelsea or rotate with an eye on next week?

The FA Cup quarter-final clash with Norwich may influence Solskjaer's decision, as it showed what happens when he makes wholesale changes to his side.

At Carrow Road, there was a huge drop-off in quality and creativity from a side in fine form in the Premier League and the manager had to bring the big guns off the bench to fire the visitors to victory in extra-time.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer may elect to start with some of his main men on the bench against Chelsea.

Next Wednesday’s game against West Ham is arguably more important to Solskjaer and his players, who all desperately want to be in the Champions League next season.

Therefore, it is imperative that they go into their likely decisive final-day meeting with fourth-placed Leicester in the best possible position and physical condition.

Before the Palace game, Solskjaer said that the Chelsea clash was "irrelevant" in terms of his his team selection but West Ham will certainly be on his mind this weekend.

While it would be a disappointment to not make his first final as United manager, Solskjaer can see more important games the horizon.

He may have FA Cup elimination in order to secure Champions League qualification.