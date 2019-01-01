Solskjaer 'working on one or two' deals amid Man Utd links to Fernandes & Maguire

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is “working on one or two” transfer deals as he seeks to further bolster his ranks at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already snapped up Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer window.

Speculation has suggested that there will be more arrivals to come, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Leicester defender Harry Maguire considered to be top targets.

Solskjaer has stopped short of revealing the identity of those he has his sights set on, but concedes that every effort is being made to bring in more proven talent.

Quizzed on his recruitment plans, the United boss told reporters ahead of an International Champions Cup clash with : “Well, as I said, we are working on one or two. My objective here is that we have got to get ready for the games and the training sessions.”

It has been widely reported that Romelu Lukaku could soon link up with United’s next opponents, with former boss Antonio Conte looking to take the Belgian striker to San Siro.

Solskjaer said when asked about those rumours: “I don’t have any updates from the last time I spoke to you.”

For now, the Red Devils are more concerned with incomings, with it likely that a midfield replacement for new boy Ander Herrera will be among those drafted in.

“We are working on putting a squad together which can compete, we have lots of ways which we can play,” Solskjaer added.

The Norwegian is, along with seeking fresh faces, also looking to bring the best out of those already at his disposal.

That includes Paul Pogba, with United eager to get the Frenchman firing amid unwelcome rounds of exit talk.

“I am looking to get everyone to get their form back to when we first came in,” said Solskjaer.

“It is not just about Pogba, it is about all of us as a team. Everyone has been spot on in pre-season in training and the games. I have been very encouraged.”

Another international who has seen questions asked of his form of late is Anthony Martial, but he is another that Solskjaer retains full confidence in.

“Anthony can be a world-class forward,” he said.

“I think if you followed Anthony the way he has come back to pre-season, his attitude is spot on.

“I think he has always got the quality and talent, so I expect him, and Marcus [Rashford], to be even better than last season.

“Anthony had a top season when he came, I expect we will see a better Anthony next season.”