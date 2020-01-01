Solskjaer provides Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof injury update ahead of Southampton clash

The Manchester United defensive duo were substituted during their 4-1 Champions League victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday night

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not want to "risk" Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof after substituting both players with minor injuries during their win over on Tuesday night.

United easily defeated the Turkish side 4-1, Bruno Fernandes scoring twice inside the first 20 minutes before a Marcus Rashford penalty put the team in complete control before half-time.

Basaksehir pulled a goal back through Deniz Turuc's free kick and hit the bar as they improved in the second half, however Daniel James scored a late fourth for United after a counterattack to put deserved gloss on the scoreline for the Red Devils.

However, the win was tainted somewhat by minor injuries picked up by Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka, with Solskjaer revealing the Swedish central defender had a problem with his back, while the right-back took a knock to the ankle.

Solskjaer though doesn't believe they are anything serious, and both men should be fit for the Premier League game against this Sunday.

"Hopefully they'll be ready for the weekend," Solskjaer told BT Sport. "It's ankle for Aaron and back for Victor. There was no point taking any more risks."

While Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka were unable to play the full 90 minutes on Tuesday, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani were involved throughout and Solskjaer picked the two summer signings out for individual praise.

"The two are getting used to how we want them to play - Donny can play in different positions and Edinson is a good old-fashioned number nine and we haven't had that for a while and I was happy with how Anthony [Martial] played off the left," Solskjaer said.

The win on Tuesday night was key for United as they aim to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, and next week they face a crunch tie at home to before facing away in the last game of Group H.

United need only one point from those final two matches to qualify for the knockout stage, having beaten both PSG and Leipzig before suffering a shock loss to Basaksehir in Istanbul, but will be aiming to top the group to give themselves a better chance of a favourable draw in the round of 16.