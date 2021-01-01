Solskjaer gives update on Cavani future at Manchester United amid transfer talk

The striker's deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer and he is being heavily backed to leave England after just one season

Edinson Cavani is still unsure about where he wants to play football next season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The striker’s oneyear deal expires at the end of the season but there is an option which can be triggered to extend it for a further year.

Talks have continued between Solskjaer and the 34-year-old but his father cast doubt over his Manchester United future last month when he claimed his son was unhappy in England and would not be staying for a second season. The forward is being tipped to make a move to Boca Juniors after already having conversations with the South American club.

What was said?

Solskjaer was asked for an update on Cavani’s future ahead of United’s trip to Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend, and said the Uruguayan still hasn’t made up his mind.

“I’ve kept in touch with Edi of course. We keep an open dialogue and he’s still unsure what he wants to do next season, which I find fine,” Solskjaer said.

“It's not been easy year either for him or the rest of the world, this season, so he still wants time to make his mind up.”

Is Cavani fit?

The 34-year-old recovered from two separate knocks to start in the last league game against Brighton and came off the bench to replace Marcus Rashford in the win against Granada.

With Anthony Martial expected to be out for the rest of the season and with eight league games to play - plus potentially another four in the Europa League - Cavani is expected to play a part before the campaign is up.

“I’m very sure we will get the good version of Edinson for the rest of the season. He knows this is the business end of season, where we fight for the Europa League trophy and we can see the end line in the league,” Solskjaer said.

“Only eight games left and you're thinking about where you're going to end up. He’s been so positive in and around the place, he's been great to have. He's been working hard now to get fit and we’ve got him. Now hopefully we can keep him fit for the next six or seven weeks.”

What else was said?

With United preparing to face Tottenham in the league at the weekend Solskjaer will have to wait until the day to find out whether or not Rashford and Luke Shaw will be fit to start.

Rashford is continuing to struggle with a couple of knocks, while Shaw was replaced at the break of the 2-0 win against Granada.

“We'll pick a team probably, I don't think I will until Sunday morning, to be honest, because it'll be difficult to prepare,” Solskjaer said.

“Saturday will probably just be a day of recovery and see how the bodies feel. I don't know until then, but I hope both Luke and Marcus will be ready.”

