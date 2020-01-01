Solskjaer not expecting any more new signings at Man Utd & confirms Bruno Fernandes in squad to face Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect to make any more signings before the end of the transfer window.

The side, who completed the signing of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from CP this week, have been linked with a move for Bournemouth attacker Joshua King, though reports say the Cherries rejected their initial offer.

While United are said to be looking to strengthen the squad further before the transfer period ends on Friday night, Solskjaer does not expect any new faces to come in.

“I'm not sure, I don’t expect any more business to be done,” he said at a press conference.

“I don’t think anything is going to happen.

“Sometimes I say something here and something else happens, sometimes I say I'm happy with a player and he gets a different message, so I don't want to help or make speculations grow more and more today.

“I expect nothing to happen, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”

The Norwegian coach added that he feels United's attacking options are good enough, while the arrival of Bruno Fernandes will help shake up their playing style.

"I am happy with ones I have here," he added. "And with Bruno coming in we can play in a different way maybe. And of course with the centre-backs coming back lately and what we’ve done with three at the back, that might be an option to tactically change a bit.”

