Solskjaer is clicking with Man Utd's best players - Herrera

The team's great run of form under the Norwegian coach is a result of his excellent relationship with the squad, according to the resurgent midfielder

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been able to get the best out of his Manchester United players because of the "click" he has with them, Ander Herrera says.

The former United striker has enjoyed an excellent start as the Premier League side's coach since replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm in December, winning eight and drawing one in all competitions.

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have been particularly bright under the Norwegian, while Anthony Martial is among those to appear rejuvenated since his arrival.

And midfielder Herrera believes the 45-year-old is taking care of the most difficult side of management by bringing his star players back into their best form.

"Ole had that click with some players that they are performing at their best," Herrera told ESPN. "He is getting the best from Rashford, he is getting the best from Paul, he is getting the best from Anthony, from Jesse. That's not easy.

"When you are a manager, we sometimes speak too much about tactics. But the most difficult thing for a manager is to get the best from his best players and this manager is doing it. We have all seen it."

Herrera, 29, who has been at United for four-and-a-half years and made 180 appearances for the club, has emerged as an important player in Solskjaer's team.

The Spain international captained the side during their pre-season tour and there has been recent talk of him taking the role permanently from Antonio Valencia.

However, he says he is not focused on wearing the armband.

"I have been told a lot of times 'you should wear the armband in the future' but I don't need it," said the 29-year-old. "I don't go crazy with that. I think the best thing a team can have is different leaders. We need it from all the players.

"Of course I am very thankful to the fans that feel I can be the captain or the leader of the club but I honestly don't think that we should have only one. I feel I could be a leader in some moments but I don't think I am the only leader at the club."