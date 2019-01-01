Solskjaer invites Sir Alex Ferguson to give talk to Man Utd stars ahead of Liverpool showdown

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he would welcome Sir Alex Ferguson addressing his players ahead of their meeting with in the on Sunday.

The legendary Scot delivered 13 top-flight titles during a hugely successful period in charge of the club, successfully overtaking Liverpool's tally of 18, with United currently on a total of 20.

Indeed, Ferguson famously stated that his aim when he took over at Old Trafford back in 1986 was to "knock Liverpool right off their f*cking perch" and end the Reds' dominance of English football at the time.

And Solskjaer, who spent 11 years playing under Ferguson and made a total of 366 appearances for the Red Devils, is keen for the 77-year-old to share his wealth of knowledge on the fixture to his current United squad.

Article continues below

"[Sir Alex Ferguson] would be welcome to have his talk to the players if he wanted to, the gaffer, because we know how much it meant for him to overtake Liverpool," he told reporters.

"I think our players know what it means for everyone at Man United."

More to follow...