'Solskjaer has given everyone at Manchester United hope' - Beckham says ex-team-mate 'has done really well'

The club legend has heaped praise on the Norwegian for the impact he has had since taking over as Red Devils boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has "given everyone at Manchester United hope" according to David Beckham, who says his ex-team-mate "has done really well' in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Solskjaer is currently in the middle of his second full season in charge at United, who are sitting second in the Premier League standings with the Europa League and FA Cup still up for grabs.

Beckham is impressed by the job the Norwegian is doing in Manchester and thinks he has lifted the mood of gloom that had surrounded the club in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

What was said?

The Inter Miami co-owner, who played for United alongside Solskjaer between 1992 and 2003, said at the unveiling of the American club's new shirt for the 2021 MLS season: "Ole has done really well, he is loved by the fans and the player.

"He is respected because of what he has done in his career and even in difficult times he has performed and given everyone at United hope. I wished him a happy birthday the other day and called him boss. He doesn’t call me that - but I might ask him to."

Have United improved under Solskjaer?

Solskjaer inherited a squad in disarray after being drafted in to replace Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018, but oversaw an immediate turnaround in fortunes to earn a permanent three-year contract.

The 48-year-old was then able to bring in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, which turned out to be a year of significant progress for the Red Devils.

United secured a third-place finish in the Premier League and made it to three semi-finals, with January signing Bruno Fernandes also playing a key role in their re-emergence as an elite force.

Solskjaer's side have built on that platform in 2020-21, but it has been reported that he will only be handed a contract extension if he can bring the club's four-year wait for major silverware to an end in May.

Article continues below

What's next?

United are now preparing for a huge meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with six points currently separating the two sides in the standings.

The Manchester outfit must win that fixture to stay in touch with Manchester City before their attention shifts to another away clash against Crystal Palace in midweek.

Further reading