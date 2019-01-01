Solskjaer disagrees with VAR for first Manchester United penalty in Norwich victory

The Red Devils boss was unconvinced after video technology gave his team a chance to extend their lead

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes should not have been awarded their first penalty against after another match dominated by contentious VAR decisions.

United were given two spot-kicks at Carrow Road on Sunday, but Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both failed to beat Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Rashford and Martial did get on the scoresheet, however, as Solskjaer's side, who went ahead thanks to Scott McTominay, cruised to a 3-1 win - their first away league victory in nine attempts.

Both penalties were awarded by VAR, which also played a huge part in 's draw with , while the system caused controversy on Saturday when it was used to award and Hove Albion a spot-kick against .

United's first penalty came when Daniel James and Ben Godfrey collided in the area and, while Solskjaer believes the Red Devils' second penalty for a handball by Todd Cantwell was justified, he questioned the initial intervention.

"I don't want to talk too much about VAR. I disagree with the first one," Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

"The second one is [a penalty] but both should be retaken, the goalkeeper is a yard off his line. We are talking about it again.

"VAR is there to help but when it takes ages like the first penalty, it is not a clear and obvious error. When it took that long, it is a signal that it should not have been [given]."

2 - Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the first pair of teammates to have both scored a goal and missed a penalty each in the same Premier League game. Redemption. #NORMNU pic.twitter.com/Orc3LeKfjU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2019

United's form has picked up since coming back from the international break, with Solskjaer's team having followed up the 1-1 draw against league leaders last Sunday with successive victories.

McTominay nabbed his second goal of the season to open the scoring in the 21st minute, with a curling shot into the bottom right corner after the Canaries failed to get the corner clear.

Rashford failed to beat Krul from the spot shortly after, with the shot stopper diving to this right to block the strike, but the international scored in the next minute, running on to James' through ball and finishing crisply past the goalkeeper.

Just before the half-time break, Todd Cantwell conceded another penalty after handballing Fred's shot but Martial couldn't find a way past Krul, who dove left to make the save.

Martial made amends in the second half, scoring United's third with a deft chip over the goalkeeper after being played in by a Rashford flick.

Norwich pulled a goal back through Onel Hernandez in the 88th minute but United held on to avoid any nervous moments in injury time.

The Red Devils will next be in action away at in the on Wednesday, before travelling to Bournemoufh in the Premier League on Saturday.