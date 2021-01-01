Solskjaer confident of Glazer backing as Manchester United fans plan protest

The manager is confident he will continue to get financial backing from the club's owners as supporters prepare to show their displeasure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he will continue to get financial backing from the club’s owners, as the fans plan a protest against them ahead of the Liverpool game.

Thousands of fans are expected to turn up at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League game on Sunday to voice their dissatisfaction towards the Glazer family.

While Solskjaer encourages the fans to peacefully protest and have their voices heard, the United manager is confident he will continue to be given financial backing to strengthen his squad.

Why are the fans protesting?

Thousands of supporters are expected to protest outside Old Trafford on Sunday against the club’s owners.

Fans have protested against the Glazer family many times before and were opposed to them taking over the club in 2005, but tensions have risen again due to the European Super League announcement.

Joel Glazer was one of the driving forces behind the botched proposals to create the breakaway league, and it has reignited an underlying anger in supporters.

Last week, a group of fans broke into the club’s training ground in a peaceful protest where they spoke to Solskjaer and posed with banners which read: “Glazers out.”

What has been said?

Speaking about Sunday’s protestsm Solskjaer said: “It's important that the fans' views are listened to and we communicate better. My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

“As I've said before I've been backed, I've had great support from the club and the owners and I'm sure I will get the backing again to go one step further.

“I'm so happy all the clubs have agreed that this shouldn't be the way of moving forward. Then again, when the protests are on, it's important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful.”

Will the protests be a distraction?

The protest is planned to start at 2pm with the game kicking off at 4pm, and Solskjaer is not concerned about it affecting his side’s preparation for their crunch clash against Liverpool.

“The players are focused on the game and nothing else. They've handled difficult situations before,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course it was a strange week before the Leeds game, after the Super League announcement, but I've got to say, I'm not worried one second that our mind is not on the football when it happens. I think you saw here in the semi that the players are fully focused on performing.”

