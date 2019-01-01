'Solskjaer can't attract top players to Man Utd' - Blanc a better option, says former Red Devils defender

Paul Parker believes bringing a fan favourite back to Old Trafford makes sense in the short-term, but feels more is required heading forward

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the best long-term managerial option for Manchester United as the club’s interim boss will struggle to attract top talent to Old Trafford, says Paul Parker.

A former favourite has been handed the Red Devils’ reins on an interim basis following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

Four victories have been collected from as many games under Solskjaer’s guidance, with that record seeing the Norwegian match the efforts of the iconic Sir Matt Busby.

The 1999 Treble winner has expressed a desire to stay on past the end of the season if he delivers the required results, but Parker is not convinced that such an appointment would be beneficial to United.

The ex-Red Devils defender told talkSPORT: “Ole’s a lovely fella.

“He’s come in, he’s brought a smile into the place, everyone’s feeling happy. You’ll get the best out of anybody when they’re happy and they’re doing their work.

“Long-term, I don’t think so. As good as it can be this season I think you have to look at the long-term.

“Look at Manchester United, they need that little bit more, someone who’s really going to go out and attract the right players.

“Can Ole Gunnar get the right top players to come to Manchester United?

“I have to say with his lack of experience, players are not going to come there.

“Agents are not really going to come there. You’ll get players who want to play for United, no doubt now.

“But you’re not going to get the players that Manchester United should be getting because they haven’t got a manager of the calibre that players and agent are going to want their man to come to.”

With questions asked of Solskjaer’s suitability to a permanent post at United, Parker believes another man with ties to the Red Devils – and one proven in high-profile roles – would be a better choice.

He added: “One of the names that has been mentioned is Laurent Blanc.

“Someone said to me he’s been a national team manager, he managed PSG, oh but that’s easy because they win everything.

“It wasn’t so much about it was easy for him but he managed top quality players.

“He managed [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic. Ibrahimovic never had a go at him, Ibrahimovic says good things about him.

“So he managed top quality players and he can attract good top players now because they see and hear the name and they go ‘I want to be around him’.”