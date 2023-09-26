'I worked my whole life for this!' - Sofyan Amrabat hails Man Utd debut as 'perfect night' as Red Devils crush Crystal Palace

Sofyan Amrabat was delighted with his Manchester United debut against Crystal Palace and said he had worked his whole life for this moment

Amrabat made full Man Utd debut

Moroccan impressed in front of Old Trafford

'It was the perfect night'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Moroccan had to wait more than three weeks to make his debut after his loan switch from Fiorentina, having arrived with a back injury. After getting a few minutes from the bench in the win over Burnley on Saturday, the midfielder made his first start for United in an emphatic 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and immediately looked at home in Erik ten Hag's side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it was a perfect night. Since I was I'm a child I work for this, my whole career, my whole life," Amrabat told Sky Sports. "It's Tuesday and the whole stadium is full, fantastic."

Amrabat started at left-back as Sergio Reguilon was unavailable but played all over the pitch and said he was happy to play wherever Ten Hag needed him. "I told the manager you play where you need, me even like a goalkeeper, wherever I can help the team. Today it was left-back although I played in midfield too," he added. "I'm not at my best [yet], it's normal I didn't have a perfect pre-season I had injury I trained so hard for two weeks hard but at the end of the day you need games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat admitted that he had not joined the club at an ideal time given United's many problems on and off the pitch, but he said that pressure comes with the territory. "It was not the most easy time it's clear United's a huge club, it's clear you need to win, the manager told me the pressure is high, every day you need to win so we will push a lot," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils face Crystal Palace again on Saturday in the Premier League.