Sofyan Amrabat's agent revealed that the midfielder "turned down every club" to seal a "dream" Manchester United transfer.

Amrabat joined United on loan

Have a purchase option worth €25m

Agent posts heartfelt message after transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Moroccan midfielder joined United on deadline day on a loan deal worth €10 million (£8.6m/$10.9m) with an option to make his move permanent next summer for €25m (£21m/$27m). Several other outfits, including Liverpool, were keen to sign Amrabat but the midfielder remained patient until his transfer to Old Trafford was sealed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mahmoud el Boustati, his agent, wrote on Instagram: “You had a dream that saw you playing under the lights in The Theatre of Dreams. You put your trust in me to make that dream a reality, and for 15 years we have been on this journey together that has seen you grow from a young boy with raw talent and a passion for football, to the man you are today, a world-class player.

"After your performances at the World Cup, the biggest stage of all, the whole world was speaking your name. They all saw what I always knew, your talent was undeniable.

"My belief in you has never changed and even though these last three months were difficult, with so many obstacles, you turned down every club that came calling because you had faith that your dream would come true.

"One club. We made it brother, a promise kept, a dream realised. The Theatre of Dreams awaits."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat saw his stock rise after starring during Morocco's run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. Erik ten Hag insisted on getting the midfielder as he believes that the player's aggressive style would suit the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat will likely make his United debut against Brighton on September 16 at Old Trafford, having not been registered in time for Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.