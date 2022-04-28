Sloane Stephens: US tennis star rocks Nigeria jersey in style

United States of America tennis star Sloane Stephens seems to be declaring her love for Nigeria as she rocked the Super Eagles jersey to training on Wednesday.

The seven-time WTA singles queen had trained with the West African country’s home kit as she continued to practise ahead of this year’s Madrid Open.

Stephens, 29, in another post confirmed she boasts a few Nigerian names while adressing herself as Sloane Olufemi Stephens.

Nigeria will be missing in action when the world converges on Qatar for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Still fresh from their disappointing Africa Cup of Nations ouster, Augustine Eguavoen's men were aiming to appease their fans by earning a seventh World Cup appearance.

Despite playing a 0-0 draw with eternal rivals Ghana in Kumasi, the 2013 Afcon winners could only settle for a 1-1 draw in Abuja to crash out on the away goals rule.

Regardless, Stephens will not be disappointed as her country, the USA will be competing for the big prize.

Gregg Berhalter's Yanks have been zoned in Group B alongside England, Iran and Uefa Path A winners.

They will begin their campaign on November 21 against a yet to be determined European team at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.