Explained: Why Sky Sports are debuting a new camera angle during Arsenal's clash with Manchester City this weekend

Sky Sports will trial a new camera angle during Arsenal versus Manchester City and here is why.

Sky Sports announce new camera angle

Trialled during WSL clash

Will be used during Arsenal vs Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League are set to trial a new innovative camera angle at the Emirates Stadium this weekend, which will be known as 'Game Mode', according to The Athletic.

The angle will track the game from line-to-line, similar to the view you would get while playing football video games such as EA FC 24, which has recently released to the mass market.

WHY? The aim of the new angle is to provide viewers with a greater understanding of space during live coverage of games, while also having a better view of off-ball runs and ball movement.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: Premier League head of media operations and innovation, Rachael Nightingale, said: “The Premier League is always looking for ways to enhance the broadcast experience for fans around the world.

“During this period of testing with Sky Sports and Arsenal, we hope ‘Game Mode’ will provide a new and exciting way to enjoy the action at home.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new method was trialled during the Women's Super League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool on October 1, and could be used across all Premier League fixtures if it is successful this weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SKY SPORTS: Sky will now be preparing for the biggest test yet for the new camera angle, which will be available as well as the standard coverage on Sunday as Arsenal host the reigning champions Man City. Standard coverage will be available on the channel Sky Sports Premier League while 'Game Mode' will be shown on Sky Sports Football.