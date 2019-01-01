Sissoko signs four-year Tottenham extension through till 2023

The 30-year-old joined from Newcastle in 2016 and has established himself as a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's side since then

midfielder Moussa Sissoko has signed a new four-year contract extension through 2023, the club has confirmed.

The 30-year-old, who joined from , has been an integral member of Mauricio Pochettino’s side since his arrival in 2016.

The international, a fan favourite at White Hart Lane, was a member of the Tottenham squad that reached last season’s final against .