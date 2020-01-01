Singida United will win battle to stay in Mainland league – Sanga

The bottom-placed club have promised to fight tooth and nail to cement their status in the top-flight for next season

Singida United have vowed to keep their status in the Mainland next season.

Since being promoted into the top league in 2017 Singida has never been relegated, but they face a big battle to stay out of the jaws of relegation.

They remain at the bottom of the 20-team table with 15 points from 29 matches and have won fewer games (three) than any other team on the table.

However, the club’s director Festo Sanga insists there is no way they will be relegated this season since they are ready to win all their remaining matches.

“Looking at the teams we will face when the league resumes, I believe if we will approach them seriously, we can win all the matches and reach 42 points, which is enough to keep us in the contest next season,” Sanga is quoted by Daily News.

He added the team’s coach Ramadhan Nsanzurwimo is still in Singida during this period and he already gave the players individual training sessions to be accomplished before the league resumes.

“Forget about Singida United being relegated this season, even players themselves will be surprised by such comments because we are here to stay,” Sanga continued.

Furthermore, Sanga pointed out the outbreak of Covid-19 has had a big impact on them, saying when the league was suspended, the team had already picked up a good rhythm.

“Before the league was brought to a halt, we won 2-1 against Mbeya City and that was our turning point. We will continue from where we had ended,” Sanga concluded.

Other teams that need to battle hard to survive are Mbao FC, who are 19th on the table with 23 points, Alliance are 18th on the log with 29 points, while Mbeya City occupy the 17th slot with 30 points respectively.