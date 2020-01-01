Singida United, Mbeya City and Mbao FC on fighting VPL relegation

The top-flight outfits will fight for their survival once the league resumes after the government gave them the green light

Vodacom (VPL) teams that are in danger of dropping have revealed ways to beat relegation.

The VPL is expected to resume early in June with the government already working with the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) to produce modalities to guide the resumption of sports.

Singida United's head coach Ramadhan Nswanzumiro says they have not already given up as he plots to pick up results from the remaining matches.

“We are in a dangerous situation but we have not 'died' yet. We are waiting to be given guidelines before we start joint training sessions and when we start playing, I will make sure that we get results from the matches to ensure we remain in the top league,” Nswanzumiro told Mwanaspoti.

“We have not yet given up because anything can still happen for us.”

Singida United are at the bottom of the 20-team table with 15 points.

Mbao FC's coach Mutiki Adam says his side will rely on home matches to ensure they get important points from the remaining ties.

“We have been promised that training guidelines will be given before Saturday and upon getting them we will swing into action in readiness for the league,” Adam explained, as was quoted by Mwanaspoti.

“We have 10 matches to play and five out of them will be played at home where we hope to fight and ensure we win all of them. For the away matches we will fight to ensure we get at least draws and with that kind of results, we are assured of remaining in the VPL.”

Mbao are 19th with 23 points. Amri Said of Mbeya City is expecting tough challenges from the VPL rivals when they clash to end their remaining matches.

“The league is tough but I am not expecting that we will be relegated,” Said said

Mbeya City is a different side from the one I got when I came, we will fight and continue doing so although I know those matches will be tough because even the opponents will try as much as possible to win them."

Mbeya City are 16th after playing 29 matches. Meanwhile, Alliance FC's Jerryson Tegete's father has revealed the targets they have set to achieve once the forward resumes playing after sitting out for two months due to an injury.

“It is an injury that has hampered the progress of my boy. Before the league had started, we had agreed he will pursue some targets,” John Tegete, the striker's father, told Mwanaspoti.

“He is now okay and I have urged him to fight and see he scores at least six goals and provide assists that are not less than five.

“We had a programme that saw him do two training sessions when the league was suspended which I personally supervised.

“He is now fit after close supervision from me.”