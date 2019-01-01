Singapore U15 women's squad for 2019 UEFA-FAS U15 tournament

Here are the players to represent Singapore in the women's 2019 UEFA-FAS U15 tournament

A squad of 18 girls has been called up to the Singapore Under-15 Women’s National Team for the 2019 UEFA-FAS Under-15 tournament to be held from 17-21 March 2019 at Our Tampines Hub.

Head coach Tina Afrida Nasmi, who is a former Women’s National Team player, has picked 13 players who participated in last year’s UEFA U15 Youth International Tournament held in . Two players – Han En, Charis and Irsalina Irwan – both aged 12, have been called up to the team for the first time.

Played in a round-robin format, there will be two matches played on each of the three match-days (17, 19 and 21 March). The champion of the tournament will be determined by the number of points. In the event that two or more teams are tied on points, goal difference will be the tie-breaker.

Singapore will play Guam in their first match on Sunday 17 March at Our Tampines Hub. Admission to the matches is complimentary.

Singapore Under-15 Women’s National Team