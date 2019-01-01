Singapore national team, Singapore Premier League & Cup - The 2020 football calendar in full

We have collated all the important dates on the Singaporean football calendar for 2020 for you as there's plenty of exciting action coming up
With the Singaporean football season having come to an end following the early exit at the SEA Games in Philippines, the football scene turns its attention to what promises to be an exciting 2020.
The national team can still dream of qualifying the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, with important games on the agenda in March and June.
Article continues below
Meanwhile, domestic football returns in February when champions Brunei DPMM take on Singapore Cup winners Tampines Rovers in the Community Shield, with the Singapore Premier League kicking off the following week.
Furthermore, there will be AFC U-16, U-19 & U-23 Championships, AFC Champions League, AFC Cup, Summer Olympics and Solidarity Cup action in the upcoming 12 months.
|Date
|Event
|Info
|January 8
|2020 AFC U-23 Championship starts
|Singapore DNQ
|January 14
|2020 AFC Champions League preliminary round 1
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|January 21
|2020 AFC Champions League preliminary round 2
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|January 21
|2020 AFC Cup starts
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers and Hougang United
|January 26
|2020 AFC U-23 Championship final
|Location: Bangkok
|January 28
|2020 AFC Champions League playoff round
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
FEBRUARY - SPL Community Shield, SPL, AFC Champions League
|Date
|Event
|Info
|TBC
|Community Shield
|Singapore Premier League holders Brunei DPMM take on Singapore Cup winners Tampines Rovers
|TBC
|Start of Singapore Premier League
|Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions
|February 10-12
|2020 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 1
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|February 17-19
|2020 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 2
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
MARCH - AFC Champions League, SPL, WC/Asian Cup qualifiers
|Date
|Event
|Info
|Continuous
|Singapore Premier League
|Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions
|March 2-4
|2020 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 3
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|March 26
|Palestine v Singapore
|2022 WC qualifiers/ 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers
|March 31
|Singapore v Saudi Arabia
|2022 WC qualifiers/ 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers
APRIL - SPL, AFC Champions League, JSSL 7s, AFF Club Championship
|Date
|Event
|Info
|Continuous
|Singapore Premier League
|Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions
|April 6-8
|2020 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 4
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|April 10-12
|JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s
|N/A
|April 20-22
|2020 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 5
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|TBC
|ASEAN Club Championship
|New competition
MAY - SPL, AFC Champions League
|Date
|Event
|Info
|Continuous
|Singapore Premier League
|Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions
|May 4-6
|AFC Champions League group stages matchday 6
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|May 18-19
|2020 AFC Champions League round of 16
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|May 25-27
|2020 AFC Champions League round of 16
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
JUNE - SPL, WC/Asian Cup qualifiers, AFC Champions League
|Date
|Event
|Info
|Continuous
|Singapore Premier League
|Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions
|June 4
|Uzbekistan v Singapore
|2022 WC qualifiers/ 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers
|June 16-17
|2020 AFC Champions League round of 16
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
JULY - SPL, Summer Olympics
|Date
|Event
|Info
|Continuous
|Singapore Premier League
|Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions
|July 23
|Football at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, Men's tournament starts
|Singapore DNQ
AUGUST - SPL, Summer Olympics, AFC Champions League
|Date
|Event
|Info
|Continuous
|Singapore Premier League
|Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions
|August 8
|Football at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Men's tournament final.
|Singapore DNQ
|August 24-26
|2020 AFC Champions League quarter-final
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
SEPTEMBER - SPL, Singapore Cup, AFC Champions League, AFC U-16 Championship
|Date
|Event
|Info
|TBC
|Singapore Premier League ends
|Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions
|TBC
|Singapore Cup starts
|Tampines Rovers are the reigning champions
|September 14-16
|2020 AFC Champions League quarter-final
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|September 16
|2020 AFC U-16 Championship starts
|Singapore DNQ.
|September 29-30
|2020 AFC Champions League semi-final
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers and Hougang United
OCTOBER - Singapore Cup, AFC Champions League, AFC U-16 & U-19 Championships
|Date
|Event
|Info
|Continuous
|Singapore Cup
|Tampines Rovers are the reigning champions
|October 3
|2020 AFC U-16 Championship final
|Location: Bahrain
|October 14
|AFC U-19 Championship starts
|Singapore DNQ
|October 20-21
|2020 AFC Champions League semi-final
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|October 31
|AFC U-19 Championship final
|Location: Uzbekistan
NOVEMBER - Singapore Cup, AFC Cup, AFC Champions League, AFF Suzuki Cup, Solidarity Cup
|Date
|Event
|Info
|TBC
|Singapore Cup ends
|Tampines Rovers are the reigning champions
|November 1
|2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India starts
|Singapore DNQ
|November 7
|2020 AFC Cup final
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers and Hougang United
|TBC
|2020 AFF Suzuki Cup
|Vietnam are the reigning champions
|November 22
|2020 AFC Champions League final first leg
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|November 28
|2020 AFC Champions League final second leg
|Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers
|November 30
|AFC Solidarity Cup starts
|N/A
DECEMBER - AFF Suzuki Cup, Club World Cup, Solidarity Cup
|Date
|Event
|Info
|TBC
|AFF Suzuki Cup
|Vietnam are the reigning champions
|TBC
|2020 FIFA Club World Cup
|N/A
|December 13
|AFC Solidarity Cup final
|N/A