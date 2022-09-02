Simy Nwankwo: Benevento sign Nigeria forward on loan from Salernitana

The 30-year-old Super Eagle has dropped to the lower league after missing the opening four Serie A matches

Nigeria international Simy Nwankwo will play the 2022-23 season in Serie B after agreeing to join Benevento on transfer deadline day.

The 30-year-old Super Eagle completed a loan move to Benevento from Serie A side Salernitana with an option to buy.

"Benevento Calcio announces they have reached an agreement with Salernitana for the right to sports performances of the striker Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo," the club confirmed on their official website.

"The Nigerian footballer, born in 1992, arrives at the Giallorossi club on a temporary basis with the right of option to buy."

With Salernitana already strengthening their forward line following the arrivals of Krzysztof Piatek, Boulaye Dia, and Diego Valencia, Simy dropped down the pecking order at the club.

The Super Eagle remains the only African player to have been top scorer in an Italian league during the 2019–20 Serie B campaign.

So far in this campaign, he missed the opening four top-flight matches for Salernitana. He missed the season-opening 1-0 defeat against AS Roma, 0-0 draw against Udinese, the 4-0 victory against Sampdoria and the 1-1 draw against Bologna.

His new team Benevento have so far played three matches, winning one, drawing one and losing one. They are 13th on the 20-team table with four points.

The Super Eagle will hope to make his debut when Benevento travel to face Venezia at Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium on Saturday.