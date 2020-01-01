Simpore continues fine scoring run as Dinamo-BSUPC pip Dnepr Mogilev

The Burkina Faso striker opened the scoring at Stadyen Dynama-Juni as they extend their winning momentum on Saturday

Salimata Simpore was on target as Dinamo-BSUPC secured a 3-0 win over Dnepr Mogilev in Saturday’s encounter.

The 33-year-old is settling in at Stadyen Dynama-Juni since arriving from USFA in Burkina Faso in April and has featured in eight games in all competitions for Dinamo, scoring eight goals.

After scoring a brace in the 8-0 win over ABFF U19 on Sunday, Simpore was handed her eighth league start for Maleyew Yury's side this season as they were hoping for their ninth win on the bounce.

Having scored the opener on three occasions this term, she gave Dinamo a 21st-minute lead thanks to Anastasiya Linnik's assist.

After a narrow first-half lead, Hanna Pilipenko set up Linnik to extend the host's advantage 12 minutes after the restart of the encounter.

In the 59th minute, Karina Olkhovik's pass located Linnik to notch her brace of the match and Dinamo's third to seal their victory.

Simpore, who saw 71 minutes of action against Dnepr, has now scored nine goals in all outings for Dinamo this season.

Having scored eight league goals so far, she is now the third-highest scorer on the chart with teammates Olkhovik and Linnik.

's Claudia Dabda was involved from the start to the finish, while 's Bambanani Mbane remains ruled out for at least a month for an injury picked up in training two weeks ago.

The triumph keeps Dinamo at the summit of the log with 27 points from nine games, opening a seven-point gap with second-placed Minsk, pending the outcome of Sunday's clash with Bostor.

Simpore will hope to continue with her fine scoring run when they face Zorka-BDU in their next league encounter on Wednesday, July 8.